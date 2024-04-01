Netanyahu vows to shut down ‘terror channel’ Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel

April 01, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Deir Al-Balah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will shut down satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera immediately.

Mr. Netanyahu vowed to close the “terror channel” after parliament passed a law Monday clearing the way for the country to halt Al Jazeera from broadcasting from Israel.

Mr. Netanyahu accused Al Jazeera of harming Israeli security, participating in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and inciting violence against Israel.

“The terror channel Al Jazeera will not broadcast any longer from Israel,” Mr. Netanyahu wrote on X. “It is my intention to act immediately under the new law to stop the channel's activities."