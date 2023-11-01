Bangladesh PM’s daughter Saima Wazed nominated to lead World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region

November 01, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) South-East Asia Region.

The member states voted to nominate Ms. Wazed during a closed meeting at the Seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on January 22 to January 27, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland. The newly appointed Regional Director will take office on February 1, 2024.