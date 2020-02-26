Algeria announces first confirmed case of COVID-19

Algeria has reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, an Italian man who arrived in the country on Feb. 17 and has been put into isolation.
The case was announced by the Health Minister, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Twitter that he had ordered medical authorities to take maximum precautions. He urged Algerians to be careful what information they shared online.
Northern Italy, home to many Algerians, has been the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus with more than 280 cases and 11 deaths. Its Milan-based energy company, Eni, is also involved in projects in Algeria.
The disease reaches Algeria at a politically difficult moment, following a year of mass street protests that still occur twice a week.
Tebboune was elected in December in a vote opposed by the protesters, whose demonstrations helped bring down his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.