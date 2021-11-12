International

‘Afghan children face acute malnutrition’

A view of the malnutrition ward for infants of Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

Aid agencies have warned of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August. The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.

“It’s an uphill battle as starvation grips the country,” Margaret Harris told journalists. “The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 10:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghan-children-face-acute-malnutrition/article37463590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY