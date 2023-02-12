HamberMenu
8 injured in attack at police officer's house in Pakistan's north Waziristan

Unknown militants open fired in the Ghulam Khan area, injuring eight people, including the police officer and two women

February 12, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Peshawar

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Some unknown militants on February 12 stormed the house of a police officer and opened indiscriminate firing, injuring eight persons in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, local police said.

The militants attacked the house of the police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Ghulam Khan area of the tribal district of north Waziristan bordering Afghanistan, and injured eight people, including the ASI and two women, the Police said.

The condition of three people is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the vehicle carrying the injured also blasted on the way, but authorities managed to shift the victims to the hospital, the Police said.

The Police rushed to the site and began an investigation into the incident.

