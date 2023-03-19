HamberMenu
Delhi Police met Rahul Gandhi to discharge its lawful duties: BJP

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the opposition party

March 19, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Police personnel stand outside the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the notice that was served to him by police to seek information on the ‘sexual harassment’ victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on March 19 rejected the Congress' vendetta charge against the government, saying the Delhi Police was only discharging its lawful duty by seeking to meet Rahul Gandhi as it wanted details about the women victims of different crimes whom he had mentioned.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Mr. Gandhi had spoken during his Bharat Jodo Yatra about women meeting him and telling him about being sexually assaulted.

“Police should have information about such incidents, and that is why the Delhi Police has followed the legal procedure and has sought to meet the Congress leader for details,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi receives notice from Delhi Police for ‘women still being sexually assaulted’ remark

Mr. Patra took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party is now crying that "democracy is in danger" over the lawful action by the police.

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the opposition party.

"Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he met women, who told him that they were raped and molested, but didn't get justice. Delhi police has been asking for details but Mr. Rahul wouldn't tell. Assuming he didn't lie then, it shows his feeble commitment towards ensuring justice," he said.

The Delhi Police on March 19 reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress on March 19 condemned the Delhi Police action against Rahul Gandhi and called it the worst case of "political vendetta" and "harassment", asserting that the Centre was setting a wrong precedent by registering such cases against political opponents.

