Rahul Gandhi receives notice from Delhi Police for ‘women still being sexually assaulted’ remark

March 17, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police have issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, the police have sent a questionnaire and asked him to “give details about women who have approached him regarding sexual harassment so that security can be provided to those victims”, said a senior police officer.

हम इस नोटिस का कानून के अनुसार उचित समय पर जवाब देंगे।



यह नोटिस इस बात का सबूत है कि सरकार घबराई हुई है। यह नोटिस लोकतंत्र, महिला सशक्तिकरण, अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता और विपक्ष की भूमिका को कमजोर करने का नवीनतम प्रयास भी है।



तस्वीरें गवाह हैं कि तानाशाह डरा हुआ है। — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2023

According to police, Mr. Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”.

“In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don’t call the police then I will be shamed,” Mr. Gandhi had said, according to police.

Reacting to the notice, the Congress said in a tweet, “A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi and Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced.”

The party said that it will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.

It added, “This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition. Images are self explanatory.”

Congress and several other Opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Hindenburg-Adani issue. The BJP has upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi and Congress for his remarks on Indian democracy in the UK and sought an apology.

(With inputs from agencies)