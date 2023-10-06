Puducherry temple land grab | Political leaders seek resignation of two BJP legislators

October 06, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Puducherry on Friday sought the resignation of BJP legislators A. John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar, following the observations made by the Madras High Court in the Kamatchiamman Temple land grabbing case.

The leaders, belonging to the Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M) and VCK led a march to the Chief Secretariat demanding the resignation of the legislators.

Later, a delegation of I.N.D.I.A. alliance leaders comprising Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief V. Vaithilingam, Opposition leader R. Siva, CLP leader M. Vaithianathan and CPI secretary A. M. Saleem submitted a memorandum in this regard to Development Commissioner cum Finance Secretary, P. Jawahar.

The memorandum was submitted to Mr. Jawahar as the Chief Secretary was not in town, said Mr Saleem. In the memorandum, the party leaders said the High Court has made certain observations suggesting the involvement of the two legislators in the land grabbing case. Citing the High Court’s order, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance said the legislators should be punished under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After the temple land grabbing case surfaced, instances of illegal occupation of several other government properties have come to light. Several influential people, with the connivance of officials, have usurped land belonging to the Thirubhuvanai Cooperative Spinning Mills and land meant for the construction of the Women’s College at Villianur, the leaders alleged.

The government should immediately take over the Kamatchiamman temple land, release a White Paper giving details of the temple’s property and jewels, and begin a revamp of the Registration Department, the memorandum said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, former government whip R. K R Anantharaman and senior CPI (M) leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal participated in the march.