Puducherry CM launches dharna near Goubert Statue

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy launched a sit-in protest on the road near Bharathi Park adjacent to Goubert Statue, after he was denied permission to meet Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy who has shifted his day-night agitation near Raj Nivas.
Mr. Narayanasamy, along with his Cabinet colleagues and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam walked from the Assembly to meet Mr. Kandasamy. After police stopped them, near Goubert Statue, the Chief Minister sat on the road.
Mediapersons were not able to reach the venue where the Chief Minister was sitting, due to police restrictions.
Journalists assembled near the Raj Nivas were informed that if they move out they will not be allowed access again to the venue where the Minister is staging a day-night agitation.
Earlier, an attempt was made to remove journalists from the vicinity of Raj Nivas.
