Narayanasamy hits out at Centre, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on medical admission quota issue

System not introduced this year because of delay, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has accused the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor for stalling the implementation of 50% reservation in private medical colleges for students of Puducherry and the 10% quota for government school students in medical admissions.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said on March 23, 2020, the Cabinet decided to introduce a bill for providing 50% quota for local students in medical colleges. For obtaining the Centre’s approval, the Cabinet referred the file to the Lt. Governor.

After much delay, the file was forwarded to the Centre. The government received a communication in December last year seeking clarification. “We could not introduce the quota system this academic year due to the delay,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

On the case of 10% reservation, the Centre had shot down the territorial administration’s right to issue a notification on the subject. There was no necessity on the part of the Lt. Governor to refer the file to the Centre, he said.

Briefing on his recent meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power R.K. Singh, he said the Centre had agreed to depute a committee to address the concerns of the employees of the Electricity Department on the privatisation move.