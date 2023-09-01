Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme launched in Puducherry

September 01, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday inaugurated the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ (MBMA) scheme in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Puducherry is among the handful of States and Union Territories where the Centre is piloting this scheme.

The scheme is aimed at incentivising consumers to request sellers for genuine invoices. At the end of every month, a few invoices would be identified by a draw of lots, for cash rewards. All invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the scheme.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and Development Commissioner-cum Finance Secretary P. Jawahar were present at the launch.