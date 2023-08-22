HamberMenu
Government to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' GST reward scheme in six States, UTs from September 1

“Invoice incentive scheme allows to earn cash prizes on upload of GST invoices,” CBIC tweeted.

August 22, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo: @cbic_india

Photo: @cbic_india | Photo Credit: Photo: @cbic_india

The government will launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme, which offers cash prize from ₹10,000 to ₹1 crore, from September 1, starting with six States and Union Territories.

The scheme, which is aimed at motivating customers to ask for a bill every time they make purchases, will be launched in the States of Assam, Gujarat and Haryana; and the UTs of Puducherry, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said.

“Invoice incentive scheme allows to earn cash prizes on upload of GST invoices,” CBIC tweeted.

All invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme, under which monthly and quarterly draw of lots will be made and winners will be eligible for cash reward prize beginning from ₹10,000 to up to ₹1 crore.

The minimum purchase value for the invoice to be considered for lucky draw is ₹200 and individuals can upload a maximum of 25 invoices in a month beginning September 1.

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app will be made available in both IOS and android platforms. The invoice uploaded on the app should have the GSTIN of the seller, invoice number, amount paid and tax amount.

The scheme is conceptualised in a way so as to incentivise citizens and consumers to ask for genuine invoices from the seller when making business-to-consumer (B2C) purchase of goods or services. 

