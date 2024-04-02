GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G visits freedom movement memorial in Keezhur

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan paying respects at the freedom movement memorial in Keezhur.

Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan paying respects at the freedom movement memorial in Keezhur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has asked officials to beautify and maintain the historic Keezhur memorial site that witnessed a referendum in 1954 favouring accession of the French establishments to India.

During a visit to the site, Mr. Radhakrishnan paid tributes to the freedom fighters who took part in the referendum.

He also wanted the site to be promoted as a tourist destination and take up measures to disseminate facts about the freedom struggle to future generations.

The referendum of October 1954 formed the basis for a bilateral Treaty of Cession three days later, ceding full sovereignty of the territories of erstwhile Pondicherry, Mahe, Yanam, and Karaikal from France to India.

Though the treaty took effect on November 1, 1954, marking de facto transfer of power, it was not until August 16, 1962, that erstwhile Pondicherry was officially merged with the Indian Union.

The Lieutenant-Governor also visited the Aayi Mandapam monument, built in 1854 during the time of Napolean III and later adopted as the emblem of the Union Territory, and gave instructions for improving the park environment and installing signages to provide information.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.