Farmers’ Digital Literacy Centre launched in Puducherry

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry, and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER), have launched a Farmers’ Digital Literacy Centre.

The centre, which aims to educate up to 500 farmers annually on digital literacy, was formally opened by PWD Minister A. Namassivayam.

According to a press note, the Farmers’ Digital Literacy Centre will be helpful not only to farmers who try to establish and sustain livelihood through farming, but also landless and disadvantaged women who rear cows, goats, poultry etc. for their livelihood.

Sattva Logistics sponsored the centre with computers and printers under the CSR initiative facilitated by CII, Puducherry.

The centre will cater to digital literacy training of the farmers on sustainable farming techniques.

Nodal centre

The centre will also act as a Nodal Centre of the Government of Puducherry for providing digital training to farmers organised by various stakeholders including Indian Bank, NABARD, Agriculture Department, among others in the territory.

According to the CII, the initiative will go a long way in enhancing digital literacy of the young farmers and will empower others (largely women) and eventually lead to better scientific practice of animal husbandry.

It will also bring about an ease of access to information and banking.