Examine CM’s Relief Fund, says Bedi

Lt. Governor issues directive to Chief Vigilance Officer

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday directed the Chief Vigilance Officer to immediately “examine whether money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund was released with due diligence”.

Posting documents suggesting that the money was released without due diligence in a WhatsApp group, the Lt. Governor said that since the issue was about suspected financial impropriety in the use of public funds, she had requested the Chief Vigilance Officer to examine it.

Ms. Bedi said the Chief Secretary had been asked to request the Comptroller and Auditor General to conduct a special audit of the funds.

“The Chief Secretary is requested to assess urgently if this distribution has followed the precautions and due care. An interim report should be submitted within the next two weeks. I am also formally requesting the CAG to audit the funds,” the Lt. Governor said.

The documents posted by the Lt. Governor showed that 62 persons from the same area had received ₹5,000 from the fund as relief for illness.