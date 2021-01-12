Covid vaccination date not fixed for UT, says official

The Centre has not set a date for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccination in the Union Territory, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said on Monday.
The Health Department has put in place all measures to implement immunisation once the vials are made available, he said. The Union Territory has successfully conducted two dry runs to test the efficiency of the health infrastructure and cold chain logistics ahead of the vaccination roll out.
The programme would be delivered across 145 centres in the Union Territory and would cover an estimated 14,000 health workers. In the subsequent phases, it would be administered to frontline workers, including police personnel and municipality staff, and those above 50 years of age, or those with a high-risk co-morbid condition, such as diabetes or blood pressure, Dr. Mohan Kumar said.
