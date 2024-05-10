GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class X results | Puducherry, Karaikal regions record 89.14% pass

While 355 students from government and private schools secured a centum in mathematics, 101 and 77 students got centum in social science and science respectively

Published - May 10, 2024 03:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students celebrate their success in SSLC examinations at Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry on May 10, 2024

Students celebrate their success in SSLC examinations at Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry on May 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered a pass percentage of 89.14%, a mere 0.2 percentage upward point revision compared to last year, in the Class 10 examinations held in March this year, the results of which were declared on Friday, May 10, 2024.

While the overall pass percentage was 89.14, the pass percentage of government schools was 78.08%, lower than the 78.92% in 2023.

According to a press release, as many as 14,952 students from private and government schools appeared for the Board examinations from both the regions. Of these, 7,590 were boys and 7,362 were girls. Of the 13, 328 who passed the exams, 6,801 were girls and 6,527 were boys. Private schools registered a pass percentage of 96.6% and government schools, 78.08%.

A region-wise analysis of the results shows that students from Puducherry secured a pass percentage of 91.28%. The pass percentage of private schools here was 97.05% and of government schools, 81.69%.

In the Karaikal region, the overall pass percentage was only 78.20%. While private schools registered 93.42%, government schools recorded only a 65.31% pass percentage.

As many as 107 schools in both the regions secured 100% results. Of these, 90 are in Puducherry and 17 are in Karaikal. With regard to 100% results in government schools, only 7 schools from the Puducherry region attained this, and a lone government school from the enclave of Karaikal achieved 100% results.

While 355 students from government and private schools secured a centum in mathematics, 101 and 77 students got centum in social science and science respectively, the results showed.

