Call to re-examine CENTAC appointment

The Pondicherry State Student and Parents’ Welfare Association has called for reconstitution of the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) that had the challenging mandate of conducting admissions to professional courses.

In a memorandum to the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister, the association president Bala Balasubramanian raised objections to the recent appointment of a person in the rank of assistant professor as CENTAC convenor.

The association also sought to know whether a search/selection committee had been constituted and what criteria was adopted.

The association called for reconsidering the composition of CENTAC in the interests of the student community.