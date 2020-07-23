Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’, a massive plantation drive organised by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) at Mines II in Neyveli through video-conferencing.
He inaugurated the mass planting of 1,15,000 saplings at 14 project locations of NLCIL across the country. He also opened an eco park.
Union Minister of Coals, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the ‘Going Green’ initiative was kick-started through the active participation of coal/lignite PSUs.
NLCIL said the plantation drive was aimed at maximising the green cover through ecological reclamation of mined-out areas and overburden dumps, plantation in and around mines and avenue plantation. The eco park located on 15 acres at NLCIL would provide avenues for recreation, adventure, water sport and bird watching.
Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL, functional directors and Cuddalore Member of Parliament T.R.V.S. Ramesh participated.
