Aarogya Setu app mandatory for government staff, says Puducherry Health Minister

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said that it was mandatory for all government servants to download Aarogya Setu mobile application.
The app, the country’s main contact tracing technology, was an important tool in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said, addressing a press conference at the Assembly.
The government had initiated the process to bring back residents of U.T. stranded in other States and abroad. They would be brought back and allowed to go home after two tests proved negative while in quarantine, the Minister said.
He advised the employees to download the app at the earliest. In the wake of rise in cases of coronavirus, the Minister urged the public to be very cautious while venturing out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.