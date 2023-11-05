13 workers sustain injuries in a fire at pharma company in Puducherry

November 05, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As many as 13 workers of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at Kalapet sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out inside the factory on November 4 night.

Of the 13 injured, 11 have been shifted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai. One person has been admitted to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at Kalapet. Another injured person was treated as outpatient at PIMS. The condition of one of the injured persons admitted at Apollo is stated to be serious, said a senior police officer.

According to Kalapet Fire Office, they received an emergency fire alert call from the factory at around 9. 30 p.m. Fire tenders were pressed into service to deal the situation. Seven fire tenders from various stations in Puducherry battled for several hours to bring the fire under control, said an officer.

“People in the area complained of a loud explosion before the fire broke out in one of the units. Since the company is involved in pharmaceutical business the exact cause of the accident could be ascertained only after a probe. But the fire was major. We could put out the fire only by early morning on Sunday,” said a fire service personal.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said a case has been registered under section 285, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code. Investigation was on to find out the exact cause of the fire, he said.

Panic Struck

The explosion and fire created panic among the residents of Kalapet. Several people residing in the Tsunami Fishermen Quarters left their houses fearing chemical leak. People complained of nausea and watering of eyes, said a resident of the area.

A section of residents staged a protest on Sunday morning seeking action against company authorities alleging the company was not concerned about safety of public and workers. They complained of laxity on the part of company authorities which resulted in frequent accidents.

Superintendent of Police, East, Swati Singh said police have cordoned off the area and not allowing anyone inside the factory till the inquiry was completed. Workers are not allowed to enter the factory till multiple inquiries are over, she said.