HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G calls for a thorough probe into fire at Pharma factory

November 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for a thorough investigation into the fire accident at the factory of Solara Active Pharma Sciences at Kalapet that left 14 workers injured on Saturday night.

In a press statement, the Lt. Governor said a medical team should be constituted to provide treatment to the injured workers. Ms. Tamilisai has asked the authorities to gauge the requirements of the affected workers. A thorough investigation should ascertain the cause of the accident, she said, adding that early warning measures should be taken to avoid such accidents in future.

Leader of Opposition and Puducherry DMK convenor R. Siva demanded a judicial inquiry and adequate compensation for the workers. Mr. Siva, along with DMK MLAs Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthilkumar and L. Sampath, visited the factory site where a public protest was held condemning the incident.

Lamenting the “lax attitude” of the government in monitoring industrial safety norms, Mr. Siva said this was the second serious accident to occur at the factory where, last year, two workers had died in a similar fire accident.

According to the DMK leader, various studies indicated that chemical effluents from the factory are released into the sea, affecting water supply.

Pointing out that 10 fishing hamlets abounded the factory, he urged the government to take all these factors into consideration and conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.