Fire at factory: Order prohibits operations at pharma and packaging blocks

November 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In the wake of Saturday’s fire accident, the Office of the Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers on Sunday issued an order prohibiting further use of pharma and packaging blocks of Ibuprofen plant at the Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.

Inspector of Factories R. Murali, in his order, said an inspection revealed that an automobile (Tata Ace Truck) was operating near the pharma and packaging blocks of the plant by violating safety precautions, including the use of spark arrestors which are a prerequisite to preventing sparks from the engine.

The blocks have been completely damaged; further use of the plant would pose threat to human life, the order said.

Mr. Murali has called for a safety audit by the accredited person to identify the potential hazards to avoid the recurrence of such incidents. He has also directed for the mandatory use of spark arrestors in the exhausts of automobiles.

The pharma block has to be repaired and the packaging block has to be rebuilt, and the company has to submit a stability certificate after carrying out the works, the order said.