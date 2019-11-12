Shiv Sena’s petition in SC calls Governor’s actions arbitrary and malafide

Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on November 12 against the Governor rejecting the Sena’s claim to form a government and also refused to grant three days to demonstrate its requisite majority to form the government in Maharashtra.

The petition reads, “Shiv Sena which emerged as the second largest political party in the Fourteenth Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections, 2019 (“the Legislative Assembly”) is challenging the ex-facie arbitrary and malafide actions of the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra in refusing to accept the claim of the Petitioner to form the Government and declining to give reasonable time of even three working days to demonstrate its majority support in the House.”

It says, “The Hon’ble Governor vide the impugned action dated 11.11.2019 acting arbitrarily, unconstitutional, unreasonable and capricious in hot haste and in complete violation of the law laid down by a Supreme Court judgment. The factum of majority cannot be decided by the Hon’ble Governor and the floor of the House is the only ‘constitutionally ordained forum’ to the test majority. Besides, it is submitted that the government formation is a sacrosanct political process in democracy and Hon’ble Governor cannot act as a stumbling block for thwarting/stalling a political party from forming the Government.”

It also reads, “As per the constitutional conventions and practice, the Governor is duty bound to allow reasonable time for political parties to conclude their negotiation on government formation and not act as an agent/mouthpiece of the Central Government and /or the Ruling party at the Centre and has to allow reasonable time to political outfits to present the conclusion of their negotiations before taking a decision to reject any claim to form the Government. It is submitted that the instant is a classic case where these constitutional conventions which have the force of law have been followed by the Governor in sheer breach.”