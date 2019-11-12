Politics live | Maharashtra logjam: Senior Congress leaders defer Mumbai visit

Maharashtra

Venugopal, Kharge 'defer' Mumbai visit

Senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, who were supposed to come to Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss modalities of support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, have deferred their visit, a Congress leader said.

The two leaders postponed their visit after NCP chief Sharad Pawar conveyed that state leaders of both the parties will first discuss the “terms and conditions” of government formation, former Maharashtra Congress president Manikrao Thakare told PTI.

“The Maharashtra Congress leaders will discuss the broad contours of government formation with their NCP counterparts on Tuesday before inviting the Shiv Sena for talks,” he said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday discussed the state’s political situation with Pawar and accordingly, it was decided that the state NCP and Congress leaders “will discuss the terms and conditions and a ‘common minimum programme’ for government formation” later in the day, he said.

Pawar visits Sena MP Sanjay Raut in hospital

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday visited Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at a hospital in Mumbai where the latter underwent angioplasty.

Mr. Pawar’s visit to 57-year-old Raut, admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here, comes in the midst of the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

What transpired between the two leaders during the meet, which came in the backdrop of the political crisis in the state, was not immediately known.

The NCP president was accompanied by his grandnephew and MLA Rohit Pawar.

Jharkhand

Won’t let BJP treat us in this manner: Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party, a key constituent of the NDA, is likely to go it alone in the Jharkhand Assembly election as the BJP is yet to respond to its demand for six seats. The LJP may contest in 37 seats. The LJP made public its dissatisfaction on a day when the BJP lost its oldest ally, the Shiv Sena.

“Yes, I wanted to contest in Jharkhand with the BJP. It has been over five weeks that I wrote letters to BJP president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, listing the six seats we want to contest. These six seats were the ones where the BJP had performed badly in the previous elections,” Chirag Paswan, the newly appointed president of the LJP, told The Hindu. Mr. Paswan said he was willing to compromise and his party would have been ready to bring the number down to 2 to 3.

New Delhi

President accepts Sawan't resignation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said. Mr. Sawant’s resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Arvind Ganpat Sawant from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Prakash Javadekar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in addition to his existing portfolios," the release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Rajasthan

Maharashtra Congress MLAs stay put in Jaipur resort

Amid high drama around the formation of a government in Maharashtra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday briefed the Congress MLAs-elect staying at a luxury resort near here about the party’s stand and obtained their views on the latest developments. The Congress has said that it is in discussion with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Mr. Gehlot, accompanied by his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel, reached the resort late in the evening and had a meeting for more than 30 minutes with the newly elected legislators. The MLAs were shifted to the resort on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, about 20 km from the city, on Friday and Saturday to thwart the “poaching attempts” during the current impasse.

Maharashtra

Congress divided in Maharashtra

Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, the newly elected Congress MLAs from the State, staying at a luxury resort, near here, on Sunday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to nominate the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

The party declared that it had accepted the mandate to sit in the Opposition. Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde arrived in the evening to convey Ms. Gandhi’s message to the MLAs and interact with them to get their views on the party’s stand on the formation of a government.

Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth is just an actor: Tamil Nadu CM

Seeking to make light of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s contention that there was a leadership vacuum in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Mr. Rajinikanth was only an actor and not a political leader.

“None of the leaders of political parties have raised the issue of a leadership vacuum, and it has come only from an actor,” the Chief Minister said. “I have addressed these kinds of remarks on many occasions. But unfortunately, for the sake of sheer sensationalism, the media often resort to such campaigns by posing questions to people like Mr. Rajinikanth,” he added.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)