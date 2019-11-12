President accepts Arvind Sawant’s resignation, Javadekar gets his portfolio

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Mr. Sawant’s resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

Mr. Sawant, the lone minister from Shiv Sena in Mr. Modi’s cabinet, resigned on Monday and the party severed its ties with the National Democratic Alliance.

“The BJP’s denial that there was 50-50 rotational chief ministership agreement between itself and the Shiv Sena sought to make a liar out of Shri. Uddhav Thackeray, which is not acceptable. I was sent to the Union Cabinet by the party, once the trust is not there, there was no point in continuing,” Mr. Sawant had said.