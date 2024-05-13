GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi

The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election

Published - May 13, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Varanasi (UP)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, on May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on May 13. He is set to file his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Mr. Modi garlanded a statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow.

Lok Sabha voting Phase 4 updates, May 13

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga.

The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

A large number of women in saffron attire walked ahead of the vehicle carrying Mr. Modi. The group represented 'matrashakti'.

The roadshow will be held up to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.

The sources in the party said Mr. Modi would be staying the night at the BLW guesthouse.

He will go to the guesthouse from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and his convoy is expected to pass through Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge areas.

BJP office bearers also said that people from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi, will be welcoming Mr. Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow.

The Prime Minister was welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and 'damrus' here.

Prime Minister Modi will also go to seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath, the BJP sources said. Cutouts of famous people of Kashi have been installed along the route of the roadshow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Varanasi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.