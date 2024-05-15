GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in Mumbai; Kharge, Rahul, Shah to campaign in Odisha

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference in Lucknow today

Updated - May 15, 2024 07:32 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Koderma, May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Koderma on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Koderma, May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Koderma on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on May 15. He is scheduled to participate in campaign rallies in Dindori and Kalyan and then take part in a roadshow in Ghatkopar. 

The campaign trail is heating up in Odisha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are set to visit the State on May 20. Mr. Shah is scheduled to campaign in Surada and Boudh. He will also hold a massive roadshow in Cuttack. Mr. Gandhi will address a public gathering and participate in a bike rally in Balangir, while Mr. Kharge is scheduled to address an election meeting at Phulbani. Five Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats in the State will go to polls on May 20.

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit Rae Bareli to campaign for Mr. Gandhi. The constituency will go to polls on May 20.

Also read: Amethi and Rae Bareli | Twin power centres

INDIA bloc partners Mr. Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference in Lucknow on May 15. 

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu’s Nistula Hebbar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 14, said that the NDA has provided a strong, stable government for the last 10 years and that the government will be voted back due to its record. 

Also read: No doubt that NDA is on its way to 400 plus seats: Amit Shah

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, where he is seeking re-election for the third time. Meanwhile, the Congress said it is set to organise several meetings in New Delhi as part of its outreach before the city goes to polls on May 25. Mr. Gandhi will address one of these meetings. 

Also read: Highlights on May 14, 2024

Here are our LIVE updates:
  • May 15, 2024 07:32
    BJP, Congress presidents have replied to notice on MCC violation by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Election Commission

    The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said both BJP and Congress presidents responded to notices issued to them on Model Code of Conduct violations by their star campaigners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, respectively. Appropriate action on the complaints and counter complaints was still under the consideration of the Commission, the poll body said.

    In a statement listing the steps taken to address the MCC violations since March 16, the EC said that approximately 425 major complaints, excluding canvassing-related or clarificatory complaints, had been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of EC and Chief Electoral Officers (CEO). 

    Of these, action had been taken (or matter disposed) in 400 cases. While the Congress had filed approximately 170 complaints, the BJP’s number was 95; around 160 complaints were received from beyond these two parties. Most of these complaints have been acted upon, it said.

    The commission said that a few complaints of Congress and the BJP against each other were pending, alleging violation of MCC in the genre of divisive statements by star campaigners on communal, caste, and regional language divide, or on sanctity of Constitution of India. 

    Read the full story here.
  • May 15, 2024 07:01
    Fight for Gurgaon seat sees a heady mix of caste, religion, development

    Fight for Gurgaon seat sees a heady mix of caste, religion, development

    Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, with diverse urban and rural voters, faces a native vs outsider election battle.

