Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on May 15. He is scheduled to participate in campaign rallies in Dindori and Kalyan and then take part in a roadshow in Ghatkopar.

The campaign trail is heating up in Odisha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are set to visit the State on May 20. Mr. Shah is scheduled to campaign in Surada and Boudh. He will also hold a massive roadshow in Cuttack. Mr. Gandhi will address a public gathering and participate in a bike rally in Balangir, while Mr. Kharge is scheduled to address an election meeting at Phulbani. Five Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats in the State will go to polls on May 20.

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit Rae Bareli to campaign for Mr. Gandhi. The constituency will go to polls on May 20.

Also read: Amethi and Rae Bareli | Twin power centres

INDIA bloc partners Mr. Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference in Lucknow on May 15.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu’s Nistula Hebbar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 14, said that the NDA has provided a strong, stable government for the last 10 years and that the government will be voted back due to its record.

Also read: No doubt that NDA is on its way to 400 plus seats: Amit Shah

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, where he is seeking re-election for the third time. Meanwhile, the Congress said it is set to organise several meetings in New Delhi as part of its outreach before the city goes to polls on May 25. Mr. Gandhi will address one of these meetings.

Also read: Highlights on May 14, 2024