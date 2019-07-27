Mumbai rains live updates: Nine pregnant women among 500 rescued from stranded Mahalaxmi Express

Incessant rains in Mumbai has severely hampered the city. The Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi Express with over 700 passengers on board was stranded near Badlapur due to waterlogged tracks. The Navy and NDRF has been pressed for the rescue.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai received 219 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on July 26 to 8.30 a.m. on July 27. The Colaba observatory received 90 mm during the 24 hour period.

Here are the live updates:

#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate | Kolhapur bound #MahalaxmiExpress has been stranded between Baldlapur and Vangani. Nearly 2,000 passengers have been stranded in the train for around five hours.

1.45 pm

Nine pregnant women rescued

The NDRF has rescued over 500 people, including nine pregnant women from the stranded Mahalaxmi Express, the Chief Minister's Office has said.

Ambulances with 37 doctors, including gynaecologists, have been deployed for emergency. Three tempos and 14 buses have been arranged for further movement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed the citizens stranded in train to not worry and has ensured that all measures and rescue operations are taken care of roping in all expert teams from NDRF, Army, Navy, Local administration, Police, and Railway Ministry.

1.00 p.m.

The Central Railway has said around 220 people have been rescued from the Mahalaxmi Express so far, including 100 by Thane disaster team and 117 by the NDRF

"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," The Central Railway has tweeted.

12.30 pm

Situation under control: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the situation is under control. "I have instructed the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Wangi where people are stranded in Mahalaxmi Express. Four teams of NDRF reached and they are evacuating passengers with the help of 8 boats," he said.

Mr. Fadnavis also said he had spoken to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and the Centre has assured all support.

Seven Navy teams, two helicopters of Indian Air force, two Military columns have been deployed along with the local administration. Two more military columns are on the way, he added.

11.00 am

Seven flights were cancelled, while nine flights have be diverted to nearby airports from Mumbai International Airport, a spokesperson has said.

10.45 am

NDRF, Navy to rescue stranded passengers

NDRF begins rescuing passengers stranded in Mahalaxmi Express using rubber boats | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR

The Maharashtra government has sought the help of NDRF to airlift about 700 passengers aboard Mahalaxmi Express, who are stranded near Vangani village, Badlapur.

According to the Disaster Control Room of Maharashtra, the NDRF has rescued seven people so far.

Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three Diving team have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets, the Western Naval Command has said.

10: 30 am

Trains cancelled, short terminated

Four long distance trains have been cancelled.

22105/22106 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express (journey commencing date) JCO 27.7.2019 12298 Pune-Ahmedabad Duranto Express JCO 27.7.2019 11097 Pune-Ernakulam Express JCO 27.7.2019 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express JCO 29.7.2019

The following trains have been short terminated

51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai Fast Passenger JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 from Pune. 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express JCO 25.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express JCO 27.7.2019 from Pune 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Daund and will run as 11301 Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO 27.7.2019 from Daund.

10: 00 am

Mahalaxmi Express stranded

Due to incessant rains the Kolhapur bound Mahalaxmi Express has been stranded between Baldlapur and Vangani. Nearly 2,000 passengers have been stranded in the train for around five hours.

Mr. Brijesh Singh, DGIPR of Maharashtra said that the NDRF team has reached the nearest point and are moving in with six to seven boats. He added that railway officials and RPF has reached and are with passengers.

9: 00 am

Roads, tracks flooded

Flooded Badlapur area. | Photo Credit: Sandip Rasal

Heavy rainfall in several areas yet again brought waterlogging, tree collapses and train service disruptions to the city on Friday. Between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the island city received 61.24 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs 99.11 mm and 77.65 mm respectively.

Very heavy rain between Kurla and Thane and extremely heavy showers beyond Kalyan caused Central Railway (CR) to suspend services between Kalyan and Karjat/ Khopoli as a precautionary measure late in the evening. Services on all other CR corridors running normally.

8.30 am

Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing

The Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing since Friday afternoon. Modak Sagar, located in adjoining Thane district on the Vaitarna River, is the third reservoir after the Tulsi and the Tansa to get filled to the brim.

It is the second largest of the lakes supplying water to Mumbai.