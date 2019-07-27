Heavy rain floods roads, tracks

Heavy rainfall in several areas yet again brought waterlogging, tree collapses and train service disruptions to the city on Friday. Between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the island city received 61.24 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs 99.11 mm and 77.65 mm respectively.

Very heavy rain between Kurla and Thane and extremely heavy showers beyond Kalyan caused Central Railway (CR) to suspend services between Kalyan and Karjat/ Khopoli as a precautionary measure late in the evening. Services on all other CR corridors running normally.

“The water from city area in Ambernath and Badlapur is gushing onto railway area. Our staff and senior officers are in control and on the field to assess the situation and take remedial measures. We are in touch with local civic authorities to ensure water discharge of city area so that we can commence our services as soon as possible,” Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of CR, said.

Traffic out of gear

Motorists had a harrowing time, as traffic crawled on all arterial thoroughfares, such as LBS Marg, SV Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway.

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic – suburbs) said severe waterlogging was reported at Oberoi junction and Marve junction, crippling traffic in the western suburbs. “All the senior officers are present at the spot to help divert the traffic to the south-bound lane. The staff employed for other works is also present on the spot because the condition is really bad,” he said.

Vehicles drive through accumulated water in Milaap Nagar, Dombivli (East). | Photo Credit: Jai Narayan Tiwari

Traffic had to be diverted from Milan, Khar, Dahisar and Andheri subways, which were flooded. Traffic diversions were also made at Motilal Nagar Post Office (Goregaon), Veera Desai Road (Andheri), S.V. Road, National College (Bandra), Road no. 24 (Sion) and Gandhi Market (King’s Circle).

BEST buses were also diverted to different routes in many parts of the city.

Trees, wall collapse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received five complaints of trees or branches falling in the island city, one from the eastern suburbs and one from the western suburbs. In Andheri, bamboos from the scaffolding of an under-construction building fell. Part of a wall on the second floor of a seven-storey MHADA building collapsed at CP Tank. No injuries were reported.

Train, flight delays

Suburban train services on the Western Line were running around five to 10 minutes late.

Operations at the airport were also affected, with many flights were also delayed. An airport spokesperson said 17 flights had to be diverted because the visibility kept fluctuating. Four flights carried out go-arounds due to the same reason. Swedish airline and airport tracker Flightradar24 reported a 46-minute delay in arrivals, with 138 flights (31%) reporting delays. On the departure side, the airport reported a 54-minute delay, with 329 flights (73%) reporting delays and two flights cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.