Mumbai rains: several trains cancelled, short terminated

On July 27, the Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted that due to heavy rainfall and water logging at Ambernath, the following trains have been diverted, short terminated and cancelled.

Trains Cancelled

22105/22106 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express (journey commencing date) JCO 27.7.2019

12298 Pune-Ahmedabad Duranto Express JCO 27.7.2019

11097 Pune-Ernakulam Express JCO 27.7.2019

11098 Ernakulam-Pune Express JCO 29.7.2019

Trains Short Terminated

51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai Fast Passenger JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune

17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express JCO 26.7.2019 from Pune.

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express JCO 25.7.2019 short terminated at Pune and will run as 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express JCO 27.7.2019 from Pune

12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Daund and will run as 11301 Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express JCO 27.7.2019 from Daund.

12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Panvel

22944 Indore-Pune Express JCO 26.7.2019 short terminated at Panvel and will leave as 22943 Pune-Indore Express JCO JCO 27.7.2019 at 18.30 hrs.

Several other trains have been diverted via alternate routes to as to not affect passengers

Trains diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva

11028 Chennai-Mumbai Mail arriving CSMT on 27.7.2019

11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express arriving CSMT on 27.7.2019

Trains diverted via Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Hubli-Gadag-Guntakal

12163 Dadar-Chennai Egmore Express JCO 26.7.2019

11017 LTT-Karaikkal Express JCO 26.7.2019

16351 Mumbai-Nagercoil Express JCO 27.7.2019

Trains Diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat

16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Express JCO 25.7.2019

16587 Yasvantpur-Bikaner Express JCO 26.7.2019

Trains Diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund

11013 LTT-Coimbatore Express JCO 26.7.2019

12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express JCO 26.7.2019

11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express JCO 26.7.2019

22143 Mumbai-Bidar Express JCO 26.7.2019

16209 Ajmer-Mysore Express JCO 26.7.2019

12115 Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express JCO 26.7.2019

51029 Mumbai-Bijapur Fast Passenger JCO 26.7.2019

11027 Mumbai-Chennai Mail JCO 26.7.2019