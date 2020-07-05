Mumbai Police tweak 2-km rule, permit travel ‘closer to home’

The Mumbai police on Saturday altered its 2-kilometre radius rule imposed to curb needless travel during the lockdown and allowed people to move around in their neighbourhood.

In a tweet, the police said people were “permitted shopping closer to home” from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and asked them to carry IDs and other documents while travelling for work.

The police also said night curfew was in force between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. with exemptions only for essential work, including medical emergencies. The order to not travel beyond 2 km during the lockdown was issued by the police on Sunday, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed on Wednesday.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow women staffers who are pregnant or above the age of 50 and with aliments like diabetes and blood pressure to work from home.

In a letter to Mr. Thackeray, she said pregnant staffers had left for their native places to shield themselves from the infection, while those above 50 were unable to report to work due to transport restrictions.

“Women with co-morbidities are at a higher risk from the infection, and must be allowed to work from home,” Ms. Thakur said.