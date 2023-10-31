HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mukesh Ambani receives third threat email with ₹400 crore demand

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email

October 31, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

File picture of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking ₹400 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Ambani's company received the email on Monday. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking ₹20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another email demanding ₹200 crore.

The company received the third email on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official said.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.