Industrialist Mukesh Ambani gets death threat via email with demand for ₹20 crore; case filed

The industrialist received the death threat email on Friday, and based on a complaint lodged by his security in-charge, a first information report was registered

October 28, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. File.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an email threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to pay ₹20 crore, a Mumbai police official said on October 28.

The industrialist received the death threat email on Friday, and based on a complaint lodged by his security in-charge, a first information report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person at the Gamdevi police station, he said.

"The email that Ambani received said that he will be shot if he failed to pay ₹20 crore," he said.

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the person who sent the mail.

Last year, the Mumbai police had arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

