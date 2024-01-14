GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milind Deora quits Congress | There will be no compromise on South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says his party will contest from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

January 14, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media. File photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai

Against the backdrop of former Union minister Milind Deora quitting the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on January 14 said there would be no compromise on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Deora had recently expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Mr. Deora from the constituency in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. "Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this," Mr. Raut asserted.

Queried on Mr. Deora quitting the Congress, he said said, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change loyalties to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state."

ALSO READ
We will contest Lok Sabha elections under MVA banner in Maharashtra, says Congress

Mr. Deora, the son of party stalwart late Murli Deora, was once the head of the Mumbai Congress at one time.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan said Mr. Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai seat but the understanding within the MVA alliance was to not disturb the sitting MP.

