Thackeray Sena and Congress sparring over Mumbai South seat spark rumours of Milind Deora joining Shinde camp

January 13, 2024

The ongoing rift between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and their ally, the Congress, over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency has sparked intense speculation over Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora, the ex-MP of Mumbai South, defecting to the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena even as Mr. Deora rebuffed such ‘rumours’ on Saturday.

While Mr. Deora, who had represented the Mumbai South Lok Sabha twice in 2004 and 2009, dismissed speculation of his imminent exit from the Congress, he nonetheless told reporters on Saturday that he was holding discussions with his supporters.

“I am listening to my supporters. I have not taken any decision yet,” the Congress leader, and son of late Union Minister Murli Deora, said.

The tiff between Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena (UBT) and the Congress over proposed seat-sharing reached a crescendo when Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut recently said his party was firm on contesting 23 (of a total 48) Lok Sabha seats in the State - four of them in Mumbai city and two in Thane. This drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders like Mr. Deora and Sanjay Nirupam who said the Sena (UBT)’s demands were excessive given that their vote-base had fragmented following the split in their ranks.

Amid the tussle, the Mumbai South seat has come into focus as it is currently held by Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, one of the few Uddhav Thackeray loyalists.

The seat had been held by the late Mr. Murli Deora at least four times in the past, and has been a Congress stronghold in Mumbai for several years.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction Minister Uday Samant stepped into the fray, remarking that the Shinde-led Sena would welcome a leader of Milind Deora’s capabilities if he wished to enter the ruling party.

“CM Eknath Shinde is working day and night for public weal. And if he gets the support of a leader like Milind Deora support, then the Shiv Sena can expand in Mumbai in a big way. He is welcome to join us by keeping Bal Thackeray’s ideals in front of him,” Mr. Samant said.

However, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar dubbed rumours of Mr. Deora’s potential defection as “baseless” and a ploy to defame the MVA and spark divisions within it.

“Such rumours are baseless. It is all a ploy to defame the MVA. Our coalition is standing strong,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.