Deora quits Congress: Gaikwad asks him to reconsider, Patole slams ruling alliance

January 14, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on January 14 said it was unfortunate colleague and former Union minister Milind Deora had quit the party on the day when the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' commences from strife torn Manipur.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole called it a ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and mocked Mr. Deora as a "twice defeated candidate".

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Mr. Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

In a video statement, Ms. Gaikwad urged the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP to reconsider his decision saying his family and the Congress family were one.

"It is unfortunate Deora chose to quit on a day when the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra starts from Manipur. I urge him to reconsider his decision. The Congress has always stood by him," she said.

"The Congress party and I are extremely sad at the development. The AICC in charge and I tried to hold a dialogue with Milind Deora (to impress upon him) that we are family and have to be together," said Ms. Gaikwad, an MLA from Mumbai's Dharavi area.

Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan said Mr. Deora wanted to contest from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat but the (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance's understanding what that the sitting MP must not be disturbed.

"He could have got some other opportunity. But to quit is his call," Mr. Chavan told PTI.

Mr. Deora, who was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, had expressed disapproval at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) laying claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, had defeated Mr. Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the Bharatiya Janata Party is frightened with the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that is set to begin during the day.

"The BJP was spreading rumours that the Congress will split. Now the BJP and its allies are taking along with them a twice defeated candidate to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This attempt will not be successful," he said.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai and will bring with it the end of the ruling alliance comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, Mr. Patole asserted.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, earlier in the day Mr. Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.