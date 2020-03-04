Marathi actor in trouble for FB post ‘against Buddhists’

The Rabale police have registered a case against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, along with a Facebook user, for her post on Sunday.

Swapnil Jagtap (26), a resident of Ghansoli and final-year law student part of the Ambedkar Yuva Sangh, said in his complaint that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp on Ms. Chitale’s post and a comment posted by one Suraj Shinde.

Mr. Jagtap said, “Ms. Chitale had given six pointers that had comments on Muslims, Parsis, Jains, Christians and Buddhists. She mentioned that on December 6 every year, Buddhists travel for free to Mumbai, giving out a very wrong message. Below her post, one Mr. Shinde wrote very objectionable comments about Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mata Ramabai Bheemrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The comments were such that no one would even like to read them.”

Mr. Jagtap said the remarks were an outright insult and casteist, which is unlawful. He said, “I do not know Ms. Chitale or Mr. Shinde personally and have no information about where they reside. Mr. Shinde, in his comment, has boasted about being a Maratha, and degraded Buddhists.”

A case was registered against Ms. Chitale and Mr. Shinde on Tuesday under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Vinayak Vast, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vashi division, said, “The case has been registered by the Rabale police and would be investigated by me as the cases under the Atrocities Act have to be investigated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-level officer. Once the case is transferred to me, the people mentioned in the first information report would be called for recording statements.”