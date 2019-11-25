Maharashtra politics live updates | Sena combine has at least 10 MLAs more that BJP, will meet Governor: Sanjay Raut

Which combine will win the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly? Who is legally the leader of NCP Legislature Party? How many MLAs are with Sharad Pawar? Is the early morning swearing-in valid? The answers to some of these questions could likely be known by the end of the day as the Supreme Court will continue its trial on Maharashtra politics.

It's been over a month after Assembly election results were declared in Maharashtra but the State is yet to see a stable government.

Here are the live updates:

Mumbai | 10.40 am

Sena, NCP, Congress leaders to meet Maharashtra Governor

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of his party and the NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to present their side for government formation in the State.

“Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet the governor today to present our side for government formation. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

New Delhi | 10.30 am

Congress to raise Maharashtra politics in Parliament

The Congress parliamentary strategy group, which includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K C Venugopal, met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

“We will seriously raise issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. Government is killing democracy from Arunachal Pradesh to Goa, Karnataka and now Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties,” Kodikunnil Suresh told reporters after the meeting.

Gurugram | 10.10 am

Four NCP MLAs ‘rescued’ from Gurugram hotel, flown back to Mumbai

The four NCP MLAs who were flown back to Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs from Maharashtra — Narhari Zhirwal, Daulat Daroda, Anil Patil and Nitin Pawar — were “rescued” by the party’s youth wing members from a five-star hotel in Gurugram in the early hours of Monday and flown back to Mumbai.

The four were “misled” and kept at the hotel by BJP workers “against their will”, claimed NCP youth wing national president Dheeraj Sharma.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Sharma claimed that local sources informed them about the presence of four legislators at The Oberoi in Gurugram and they were then “rescued” after a minor clash with the police and the BJP workers. — Ashok Kumar

Mumbai | 9.45 am

Those who ditched 25-year-old friend will also dump Ajit Pawar: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who did not respect their 25-year-long friendship with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will one day dump NCP leader Ajit Pawar as well.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ also targeted Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying his rebellion has failed and it will be proved in the next few days. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister like a “thief on the run”, it said in sarcastic remarks.

“It is height of cheating as the governor accepted a letter of support submitted by Ajit Pawar which he had stolen from his party office. We don’t want to insult this institution by calling it ‘shamelessness’,” the Sena said.

“Those who think power is above all, are in their last lap. The people of the state need to just wait for some time (to see it),” the Sena said.

The BJP’s “art of deceiving and culture of brokering” has led Maharashtra into this political instability, it said.

“First they lost a friend like the Shiv Sena and now they are committing crime like a seasoned criminal,” the publication said in stinging remarks.

New Delhi | 9.15 am

Priyanka accuses BJP of disregarding Constitution in Maharashtra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the “game” it played in Karnataka.

“Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.