No doubt that Sena, NCP and Congress will form govt. in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “misusing the official machinery to form a government by unconstitutional means”, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he had no doubt that the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress would form a government in Maharashtra.

Mr. Pawar further said the perception that he might have had a hand in his nephew Ajit Pawar’s rebellion and subsequent decision to align with the BJP was “meaningless”, remarking that his party workers generally followed the line laid down by him.

“I have already said that this is not the party’s decision and we are not part of his decision. I take my party workers into confidence before making any decision and once we have plotted our course, my workers do not disrespect my decision… All our leaders including Ajit Pawar was present for all our internal meetings in which it was decided that we three parties [NCP, Sena and Congress] would jointly form the government. The decision that he took after that [to form a government with the BJP] was his personal one,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Karad.

“A person may have his opinion which he has the right to express in an internal party meeting. But the party’s decision is important and an individual can’t take such a decision,” Mr. Sharad Pawar said, remarking that he had had no communication with his nephew since the latter’s rebellion.

Mr. Sharad Pawar was in Karad to pay tributes to Maharashtra’s first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary.

When asked whether Mr. Ajit Pawar would be expelled from the party because of his action, Mr. Sharad Pawar said that the decision was not something for an individual to take.

“This has to be decided collectively by the party when the matter comes up before it,” he said, while claiming he had no knowledge of whether senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal had met Mr. Ajit Pawar after the latter’s decision to ally with the BJP.

On the question of the delay in forming a government by the NCP, the Sena and the Congress, Mr. Sharad Pawar said that while the Congress and the NCP were of the same ideology, the Sena’s was certainly different.

“In this situation, a government can run for five years only if it has a clear Common Minimum Programme (CMP). Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government saw a socialist and a bitter RSS opponent like George Fernandes serving in it. But Vajpayee managed to bring together allies from different political hues and come up with a CMP. In our case, while the Sena’s stance differs from us in certain respects, our stand on certain issues may not be agreeable to them,” Mr. Pawar said, remarking that it took time to iron out issues beforehand in order to ensure formation of a stable government.

The NCP chief further questioned the validity of Mr. Ajit Pawar’s claim of a faction of his party’s support to the BJP-led government, accusing the BJP of misusing the official machinery — from the Centre to the Governor’s post in Maharashtra — to form a government by “unconstitutional means”.

He further said that a way would be found out of the prevailing crisis and that he had seen off several such crises during the 50-odd years of his political career.

“It is a fact that BJP do not have a majority and that is why they did not form the government initially. They had even written to the Governor that they do not have the majority and hence would not form the government. The question on who enjoys majority will be clear on the day of the floor test,” reiterating that the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition would soon form a legitimate government in Maharashtra.