Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs take oath

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs take oath at Hotel Hyatt during a show of strength in Mumbai on November 25, 2019.

"I [name of legislator] of [constituency] of [party] have contested the election and won. I swear upon the Constitution and take oath that I will stay true to the alliance formed by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Sonia Gandhi's Congress and will not fall for any temptation. I will not do any act that helps the BJP. I will stay true to my constituency and my party, I will not break the trust and do anything against the party. I will obey party leaders."

(Video by Vijay Bate)

