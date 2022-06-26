Supporters assemble near Shinde’s home; MP son flays NCP, decries attack on offices

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on June 25 passed six resolutions giving absolute rights to Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels to bring the revolt within party under control. The meeting was called in the wake of Sena MLA Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, which has not only destabilised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the State but also poses a risk of the Thackerays losing control of the party.

Meanwhile, fearing violent retaliation by Sena workers, all 38 party MLAs stationed in Guwahati wrote to Assam’s Chief Minister, Home Minister and Director General of Police on Saturday demanding police protection for their families and relatives. The office of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Saturday confirmed issue of disqualification notice to 16 rebel MLAs, seeking a reply within 48 hours. But the Shinde group tried to move a no-confidence motion against Mr. Zirwal, though the Assembly is not in session. It was rejected as the notice was from an unknown e-mail id.

At a virtual press conference from Guwahati as a representative of the rebel group, Deepak Kesarkar, MLA, said, “We have a majority with us and, as per the rule, we can sit as a separate group in the Assembly. We will not merge with any other party. We have not left the Shiv Sena, but we are the Shiv Sena. The decision of ours is because the Congress and the NCP were weakening the party in Maharashtra.”

8:88 am | Maharashtra

Shinde would have stood a better chance of being CM had he remained within Shiv Sena

“Had the BJP kept their promise of sharing the Maharashtra CM’s post with the Shiv Sena for 2.5 years, then Uddhav Thackeray himself would have put forth Eknath Shinde’s name as CM,” says Sena MP Sanjay Raut in his column in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana.’

“Mr. Shinde would have stood a better chance of being CM had he remained within the Sena. Those who revolted against the Sena like Chhagan Bhujbal and Narayan Rane, saw their later political careers run into rough weather. The revolt by Mr. Shinde and 40 MLAs was “no political earthquake” and the Sena headquarters endured several such earthquakes. A split in the Legislative party does not translate into a split in the Shiv Sena,” said Mr. Raut. - Mumbai Bureau

8:40 am | Assam

Shinde calls meeting to discuss further strategy

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati, Friday, on June 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on June 26 called a meeting of MLAs at 12 p.m. in Guwahati hotel, to discuss further strategy. ANI

8:40 am | Assam

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel Maharashtra MLAs in Guwahati

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday night arrived at Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam’s Guwahati to meet rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde. - ANI

June 25 | MVA crisis

My fight is for rescuing Sena from clutches of ‘python of MVA’, says Eknath Shinde

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In a tweet in Marathi, Mr. Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, “My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA.” “I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers,” he added. - PTI

June 25 | Guwahati

Not spending money on Maharashtra MLAs: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday refuted the claim that the State government was paying for the food and accommodation of dissident Maharashtra MLAs camping at a five-star hotel in Guwahati since June 22.

At least 40 MLAs at the hotel are led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

June 25 | TH Explains

Has the anti-defection law failed?

Maharashtra is in the throes of a constitutional crisis. Many ruling Shiv Sena legislators who seem to have revolted against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are now holed up in a hotel in distant Guwahati to keep out of the reach of party leaders. Their travel to Guwahati, via Surat, seems to have been facilitated by the BJP, the ruling party in Gujarat and Assam. All indications are that there is a planned mass defection underway so that an alternative regime that includes the BJP is formed in the State.

June 25 | Maharashtra

Who is footing MLAs’ hotel bills in Guwahati, asks NCP

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, the NCP on Saturday sought to know who was paying the bills of hotels in Guwahati and Surat.

June 25 | Guwahati

Ban orders in Mumbai as MLA offices attacked

The ongoing political crisis following a revolt by the ruling Shiv Sena’s second-in-command Eknath Shinde is now spilling on to the streets.

Fearing violent retaliation by Sena workers, all 38 party MLAs stationed in Guwahati wrote to Assam’s Chief Minister, Home Minister and Director General of Police on Saturday demanding police protection for their families and relatives.

June 25 | Maharashtra

16 Shiv Sena rebels asked to reply to notice by June 27

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions giving absolute right to Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels to bring the revolt within the party under control.

The national executive barred any individual or group from using the name of the party’s founder, the late Bal Thackeray, after reports that the rebel MLAs would name their group as Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray).