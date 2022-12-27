Maharashtra is planning law to curb ‘love jihad’: Minister

December 27, 2022 11:10 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has alleged that the death of television actress Tunisha Sharma is a matter of ‘love jihad’ and the State is planning to bring a strict law to curb such incidents.

Mr. Mahajan’s comments came after the police arrested Sharma’s co-actor Sheezan Khan on the charge of abetment to suicide. The body of Sharma, 21, who was acting in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul ’, was found in the washroom on the sets of the serial on Saturday.

“TV actor Tushisha Sharma’s death is a matter of love jihad. Police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day. We are mulling to bring a strict law against it,” Mr. Mahajan said.

To study laws

‘Love jihad’ is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had last week said the government would study laws on ‘love jihad’ framed by other States and take an appropriate decision.

Responding to a query at a press conference held on Monday, Mr. Mahajan, who handles Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Departments, said a rift in Shiv Sena set in soon after Sena MP Sanjay Raut grew close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar (after the 2019 Assembly election).

“Sanjay Raut has a lion’s share in the rift in Shiv Sena. The rift developed after he aligned with Sharad Pawar. Staunch Shiv Sainiks were unhappy over it (Mr. Raut’s growing association with Mr. Pawar). In a way, Mr. Raut can be credited for bringing the present government to power,” Mr. Mahajan added.

He was responding to a query on the rebellion by Eknath Shinde against the Shiv Sena leadership, which led to collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June.