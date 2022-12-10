  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE updates, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal: Match underway; Messi, De Paul start

Will study ‘love jihad’ laws of other States: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM says Home Department has not taken any decision yet

December 10, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Maharashtra government is exploring an option to enact a law against “love jihad” (euphemism for interfaith relationships), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also heads the State’s Home department, said it is examining the aspects but has not taken any decision yet. “We will study the laws introduced by various states on this aspect, before taking any decision,” he told reporters at Nagpur Airport.

The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence “Sagar”, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.