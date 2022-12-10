Will study ‘love jihad’ laws of other States: Fadnavis

December 10, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is exploring an option to enact a law against “love jihad” (euphemism for interfaith relationships), Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also heads the State’s Home department, said it is examining the aspects but has not taken any decision yet. “We will study the laws introduced by various states on this aspect, before taking any decision,” he told reporters at Nagpur Airport.

The statement came hours after Mr. Fadnavis, at his official residence “Sagar”, had a meeting with the father of Shraddha Walkar. Shraddha was allegedly murdered in May in Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who was arrested.