Maharashtra govt formation live updates: Shiv Sena to spell its position at 12.30 pm

Our correspondents Sharad Vyas and Alok Despande from Mumbai, and Nistula Hebbar, Sandeep Phukan and Vijaita Singh from New Delhi report.

11.50 am

Kerala NCP says it is with Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, the Kerala unit of NCP has said it is with Sharad Pawar.

“We Kerala leaders and workers of NCP stand solidly behind Sharad Pawar-ji,” NCP All India General Secretary T.P. Peethambaran Master.

Senior NCP leader and Kerala MLA Mani C Kappen urged the central leadership to initiate steps to disqualify Ajit Pawar and his supporters on the basis of anti-defection law.

The NCP is part of ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

11.30 am

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has left from Matoshree in Mumbai. He will be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and both the leaders are expected to address a joint press meet at Y B Chavan Centre.

11.15 am

NCP MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule arrives at Y.B. Chavan centre at Nariman point in Mumbai.

11.10 am

Unexpected, says Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde said said that the party will reveal its position at 12.30 p.m.

"This was unexpected," he said, adding that nobody knew about the development.

"Uddhav Thackeray will mention Shiv Sena's position at 12.30 p.m.," he said.

11 am

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "guidance and leadership."

"Thank you so much Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji.Under your guidance and leadership, we are once again looking forward to take Maharashtra to newer and greater heights," he wrote on Twitter.

10.50 am

Illegitimate formation, says Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel referred to the government as an "illegitimate formation."

"Illegal and evil manoeuvres take place in the secrecy of midnight. Such was the shame that they had to do the swearing in hiding. This illegitimate formation will self destruct," he wrote on Twitter.

10.40 am

Ashok Gehlot questions morality of revoking President’s rule, Maharashtra govt formation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned the morality of revoking the President’s rule and swearing-in of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra.

Mr. Gehlot said both the CM and Deputy CM were “guilt conscious” and raised doubt whether they would be able to deliver good governance.

Referring to the political development in Maharashtra, Mr. Gehlot asked what morality was there in the sudden revocation of President’s rule and such swearing-in.

“Which direction are they taking democracy to?” Mr. Gehlot asked on Twitter, adding that people would teach a lesson to the BJP on an appropriate time.

Mr. Gehlot said he was doubtful whether Devendra Fadnavis would be successful as a CM and deliver good governance, adding that the people of Maharashtra would suffer.

10.15 am

Adityanath congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

In a tweet, Mr. Adityanath congratulated them and expressed confidence that “under the leadership of Sri Devendra Fadnavis ji and Sri Ajit Pawar ji, Maharashtra will be on the path of development.”

10.10 am

We have the numbers: BJP leader Girish Mahajan

BJP leader and former Minister Girish Mahajan said that the government has clear support from several NCP leaders.

"We have a clear support from several NCP leaders and MLAs, and our numbers are beyond 170. Ajit Pawar is the leader of NCP's legislative party, he came with his supporters and things would be clear soon," he said.

As many 15 MLAs were present with Ajit Pawar during the oath taking ceremony, he said.

He blamed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for the developments.

"The BJP and our leaders blame Sanjay Raut for these developments in the State and we will not forget the language he has used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is responsible for this mess between BJP and Shiv Sena," he said.

He blamed Mr. Raut for "cheating the the party leaders."

"Sanjay Raut has cheated even party leaders like Uddhav Thackeray. We are fed up of his language and tone during the past few days. Enough is enough," said Mr. Mahajan.

10.05 am

Betrayal of people's mandate, says Congress

Meanwhile, Congress termed the move as a "betrayal" of people's mandate.

"This is backstabbing. What else can you expect from them (NCP)," said a senior Congress leader. The leader said that another meeting was due at 12.30 p.m. today.

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt said that the role of Governor has come under scanner.

"The role of Governor Shri B.S. Koshyari has again come under the scanner for the hush-hush manner BJP CM was sworn in. While he refused to extend time to other parties, BJP wasn't even asked to show proof of majority, before swearing-in. It is invitation to horse-trading," he said.

The party is expected to address the media at 11.30 a.m.

10 a.m.

Sena did not respect people's mandate: BJP State president

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil blamed the suprise move on Sena's indecision.

"BJP and Shiv Sena had a clear mandate but Sena did not respect it. People of this State have watched what went on between the three parties even as farmers were suffering. So Mr. Fadnavis was compelled to take the oath," he said.

"I am surprised Sanjay Raut is talking the tone he is talking, he has hurt the State the most," he added.

9:50 a.m.

Ajit Pawar cheated his uncle and the voters: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar has "cheated" both his uncle and the voters.

"Ajit Pawar was with us all night in the meeting, but his body language was suspicious. He stepped out of the meeting and his phone was switched off," said Mr. Raut.

"Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, and I can say that with confidence. Ajit Pawar has cheated not only the voters of the State but even his own uncle," he said.

"The BJP is behind this. More than NCP's split, it is the BJP which has lured the NCP leader and MLAs using unconstitutional means," he added.

Mr. Raut added that the one who can cheat his own uncle will never be forgiven by the people of the State. "The people of the state are watching how money and power was used to effect this coup and this is nothing less than a crime," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader also criticised the Governor. "We though that the Governor came here to protect law and order, but instead he administered oath to BJP leaders keeping people of the State in dark," said Mr. Raut.

9:30 a.m.

Ajit Pawar's personal decision without our support: Sharad Pawar

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has denied any role in the events that transpired.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," he said.

9:25 a.m.

How long can State like Maharashtra be under President’s Rule, asks Fadnavis

Speaking to the media after the surprise swearing-in, Mr. Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra had given a clear mandate to the pre-poll alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena, but that had not been honoured.

“How long can a State like Maharashtra be under President’s Rule? I would like to express my gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government,” he said.

A senior BJP leader told The Hindu that Mr. Ajit Pawar was the leader of the NCP legislative party and the entire legislative party was with the BJP in government formation.

9:20 a.m.

President's rule revoked at 5.47 am

President Ram Nath Kovind has revoked the proclamation imposing President's rule in Maharashtra at 5.47 am.

In a notification issued early on Saturday signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Central rule was revoked.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November, 2019, in relation to the State of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November, 2019," the notification said.

The notification was digitally signed by the concerned official at 5.47 a.m. on Saturday before being uploaded on the official gazette portal- egazette.nic.in.

An official said that a notification can only be digitally signed once the physical copy has been signed by the President of India. The timeline suggests that the Union Home Ministry worked overnight to prepare the notification and the President signed it before 5.47 a.m. on Saturday.

Last time when the proclamation imposing Central rule was issued, home ministry officials waited for Mr. Kovind to return from Punjab. After he signed the proclamation, Central rule was formally imposed at around 5.30 p.m. on November 12 even though the Governor sent a report around 12 noon the same day recommending Central rule.

9:10 a.m.

New Maha govt will be committed to state’s development & welfare: Amit Shah

BJP president and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis will scale new heights of development.

Mr. Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar after the oath-taking ceremony.

“Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the State," Mr. Shah wrote.

“I am confident that this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the State,” he added.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda also congratulated Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

“I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights,” he wrote.

9 a.m.

PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the two will work for Maharashtra’s development.

