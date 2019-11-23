Entire NCP Legislature Party with the BJP in government formation, says BJP leader

A senior BJP leader told The Hindu that the entire legislature party of the NCP was with the BJP in government formation. Ajit Pawar is the leader of the NCP Legislature Party.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and to Mr. Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. On Friday night, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar had said that there was agreement over the name of Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena for Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media after the surprise swearing-in, Mr. Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra had given a clear mandate to the pre-poll alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena, but that had not been honoured.

“How long can a State like Maharashtra be under President’s Rule? I would like to express my gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government,” he said.

Mr. Ajit Pawar said that the situation of farmers in the State was dire which prompted this move for a stable government. Significantly, Mr. Sharad Pawar had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this week to discuss the plight of flood affected farmers in the State.

Ajit's decision personal: Sharad Pawar

Mr. Sharad Pawar denied NCP's role in the Mr. Ajit's decision.

“Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Pawar upon their taking oath of office. “Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” PM Modi tweeted.