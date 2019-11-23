Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM greet Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister and the AIADMK’s co-coordinator, O. Panneerselvam congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on becoming Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on Saturday morning.
In his Twitter handle on Saturday morning, Mr. Panneerselvam, who was the first AIADMK leader to greet the two leaders, stated that he wished them well as they worked towards putting Maharashtra on a sustained growth trajectory.
Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister the AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami joined his colleague in greeting Mr Fadnavis. In a letter sent to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, he said; “I convey my best wishes to you for a successful tenure.”
