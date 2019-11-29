Glimmer of hope for ASHA workers, healthcare for all

The underpaid Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers who drive all the health initiatives on the ground have a glimmer of hope in the common minimum programme (CMP) announced by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Thursday.

The CMP promises that the honorarium of these workers will be increased and their service facilities will be augmented.

“The low honorarium of the ASHA workers has been an issue for a long time and we have taken it up with many government authorities. If the new government is keen to take it up, they should increase the honorarium to ₹18,000 and also offer them permanent posts in the health department,” said Shankar Pujari, president of the Maharashtra ASHA Workers Union.

There are 70,000 ASHAs in Maharashtra. They drive as many as 73 health programmes on the ground. While they earn an average of ₹1,500 on the programme, they get an additional ₹1,500 for record maintenance. “A government resolution two months ago stated that their honorarium will be increased by ₹2,000 but is yet to be implemented,” said Mr. Pujari adding that Andhra Pradesh pays a fixed honorarium of ₹10,000 to their ASHAs. The anganwadi workers who fall under the Integrated Child Development Services program also have similar qualms.

To promote health, the CMP has also made an ambitious announcement of starting One Rupee Clinics at taluka level, super-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in all districts. There is also a promise of health insurance cover to every citizen. While the State already has Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) which covers the poor, health activists will closely watch how the MVA delivers health cover to everyone.

“The announcements made by the coalition are in the right direction. But they will have to do much more to actually implement it,” said Dr. Arun Gadre, a member of the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare. “We are all for universal healthcare. But to start with, the government has to increase the budget and improve the public health system,” said Dr. Gadre adding that the government should also seek the opinion of doctors who are experts in the area.