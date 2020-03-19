Coronavirus: Mumbai’s ‘dabbawalas’ to suspend services till month-end

Scores of ‘dabbawalas’ supplying food to Mumbaikars will suspend their services from Friday till month end owing to the COVID-19 threat.
In a joint statement released on Thursday, Ulhas Muke and Ramdas Karwande, who head the two major ‘dabbawala’ associations in the city, said that the decision was taken in keeping with the State government's instructions to suspend services across sectors in the light of the ongoing crisis.
“Tiffin services will be unavailable from March 20 to March 31, and will resume as per usual routine from April 1. We appeal to everyone to avoid stepping out and to not believe in rumours,” the statement said.
Between them, the two associations — Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust and Mumbai Food Tiffin Supply Service — deliver lunch boxes to hundreds of Mumbaikars on a daily basis.
