174 offenders cough up ₹1.74 lakh in fines for spitting

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected ₹1.74 lakh in fines from those found spitting on Wednesday. The BMC started a drive against spitting on Tuesday in the wake of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, the fine for spitting was increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000 as people did not take the measure seriously. “The anti-spitting drive was started to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus and also as an effort to increase cleanliness.”

The BMC has deployed 720 cleaning marshals across the city with an average of 30 marshals per ward. On Wednesday, 174 people were penalised and 68 were issued warnings. R (South) Ward, which includes areas in Kandivali, Malad and Borivali, had the highest number of cases, while some wards like B, E and N reported no cases.

The BMC’s drive follows a similar initiative by the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway, where 138 cases were registered between March 1 and March 10. However, due to a lower penalty amount, the collection from fines was a paltry ₹13,900.